MTY Food Group’s (MTY) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$57.50 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$74.00 target price on shares of MTY Food Group in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. National Bank Financial raised MTY Food Group from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$58.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. National Bankshares raised shares of MTY Food Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$58.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$66.50.

Shares of TSE MTY opened at C$65.23 on Friday. MTY Food Group has a 52 week low of C$37.09 and a 52 week high of C$72.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$67.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$61.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.63. The firm has a market cap of C$1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.32.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 9th. The company reported C$1.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$135.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$114.90 million. As a group, research analysts expect that MTY Food Group will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

