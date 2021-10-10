Murray International Trust (LON:MYI) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,117.99

Shares of Murray International Trust Plc (LON:MYI) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,117.99 ($14.61) and traded as low as GBX 1,070.32 ($13.98). Murray International Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,076 ($14.06), with a volume of 117,534 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of £1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,117.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,165.91.

Get Murray International Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. Murray International Trust’s payout ratio is presently 0.24%.

In other news, insider David Hardie acquired 61 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,130 ($14.76) per share, for a total transaction of £689.30 ($900.57).

Murray International Trust Company Profile (LON:MYI)

Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Murray International Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murray International Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.