Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) will report earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the highest is ($0.31). Myovant Sciences reported earnings of ($0.75) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.43) to ($1.85). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($0.90). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Myovant Sciences.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $41.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.19 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MYOV shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Myovant Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Myovant Sciences in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

In related news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $59,195.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 6,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $144,227.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 814,601 shares of company stock worth $18,718,093 and have sold 39,387 shares worth $923,593. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYOV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 211.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Myovant Sciences stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.10. The stock had a trading volume of 236,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,287. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 2.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.51. Myovant Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $13.59 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

