Mysterium 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $8,754.00 (MYST)

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One Mysterium coin can currently be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00000925 BTC on exchanges. Mysterium has a total market capitalization of $10.20 million and $8,754.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mysterium has traded up 8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mysterium alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00048066 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.47 or 0.00220690 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.47 or 0.00098957 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00011902 BTC.

Mysterium Coin Profile

MYST is a coin. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Mysterium is medium.com/mysterium-network . Mysterium’s official website is mysterium.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

Mysterium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mysterium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mysterium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mysterium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mysterium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mysterium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.