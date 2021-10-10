Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,453 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $6,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 33.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $197.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $193.05 and its 200-day moving average is $176.50. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.76 and a 12 month high of $199.88. The firm has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.95%.

In related news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $765,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total transaction of $375,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,411 shares of company stock worth $1,800,404. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $222.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.27.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

