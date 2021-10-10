Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,874,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $730,267,000 after buying an additional 742,233 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,726,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $290,679,000 after purchasing an additional 24,799 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,375,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $278,477,000 after purchasing an additional 274,770 shares during the period. Empyrean Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 2,070,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $131,769,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,221,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,756,000 after purchasing an additional 531,442 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $196,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,329.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VOYA shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, cut shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

Voya Financial stock opened at $64.96 on Friday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.12 and a 52-week high of $70.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.79. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 13.72%.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

