Natixis Advisors L.P. Cuts Stock Position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in The Simply Good Foods were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,024,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,261,000 after buying an additional 512,865 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,375,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,248,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,355,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,657,000 after purchasing an additional 347,145 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,302,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,037,000 after purchasing an additional 180,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,021,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,507,000 after purchasing an additional 55,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on SMPL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded The Simply Good Foods from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.23.

NASDAQ SMPL opened at $35.49 on Friday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

In related news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 13,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $475,507.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

