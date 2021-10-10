Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $1.30 Million Stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,456 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,802 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 55.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,497 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 34,125 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 398,282 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after buying an additional 44,300 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 487.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 47,022 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 39,022 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 49.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 54,533 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 18,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth $310,000. 69.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CLF opened at $20.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 2.21. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.19 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 358.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CLF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Argus started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

