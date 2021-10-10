Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 90.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total value of $246,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $90.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.67 and a 12 month high of $106.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.84.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 54.84%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHRW. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.31.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

