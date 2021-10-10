Natixis Advisors L.P. Lowers Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 45.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,701 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,690,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,836,000 after acquiring an additional 58,348 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,679,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,384,000 after acquiring an additional 51,499 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,470,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,497,000 after acquiring an additional 139,599 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,375,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,494,000 after acquiring an additional 371,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,185,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,717,000 after acquiring an additional 367,854 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SRC opened at $47.21 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.40 and a 1-year high of $52.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.82 and a 200 day moving average of $48.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $164.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.69 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. This is a positive change from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 86.44%.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, Director Michelle M. Frymire purchased 2,386 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,686.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,372. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

SRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.15.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

