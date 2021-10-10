Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 253 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 13.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,227,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,679,000 after acquiring an additional 28,455 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 555.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,438,000 after acquiring an additional 137,745 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,950,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 58.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHH. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.63.

Shares of CHH stock opened at $135.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.24, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.16. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.59 and a 52 week high of $136.81.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $278.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.86 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 683.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

In other news, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 2,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total value of $266,714.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,335,000.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John P. Tague sold 536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.07, for a total transaction of $60,605.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,082,966.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,543 shares of company stock valued at $3,273,335 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

