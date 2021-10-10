Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Shares Up 3.9%

Shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) shot up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.62 and last traded at $16.62. 4,038 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 448,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.99.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NTCO. HSBC began coverage on Natura &Co in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Natura &Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Natura &Co in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.38 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.77.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Natura &Co had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 1.93%. Research analysts anticipate that Natura &Co Holding S.A. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Natura &Co during the first quarter valued at about $4,361,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Natura &Co by 44.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Natura &Co by 17.0% during the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 11,975 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Natura &Co during the first quarter valued at about $4,791,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Natura &Co by 763.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 601,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,214,000 after buying an additional 531,559 shares in the last quarter. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natura &Co Company Profile (NYSE:NTCO)

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

