Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Holdings Raised by AWM Investment Company Inc.

AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) by 23.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 591,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 112,141 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc.’s holdings in Natural Gas Services Group were worth $6,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NGS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 21,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 448,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

In other news, Director John Chisholm sold 3,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $32,201.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP James R. Hazlett sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $33,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,235 shares of company stock valued at $135,211. Insiders own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGS stock opened at $12.28 on Friday. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $12.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.88 million, a PE ratio of -35.09 and a beta of 2.11.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $17.75 million during the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%.

Natural Gas Services Group Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to energy industry. It offers compressor rental services, compressor engineered products, compressor design and sales, compressor rebuild and exchange, compressor parts, WellMaker compressors, CiP compressors, and flare systems.

