Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold”

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

NEMTF has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Nemetschek from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.00.

Shares of NEMTF stock opened at $100.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.86. Nemetschek has a 12-month low of $61.95 and a 12-month high of $101.25.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

