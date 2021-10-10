Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Price Target Raised to C$28.00

Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$26.50 to C$28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.20.

Neo Performance Materials stock opened at $16.23 on Wednesday. Neo Performance Materials has a 12 month low of $8.07 and a 12 month high of $18.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.59.

Neo Performance Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal-based functional materials. It operates through the following segments: Magnequench; Chemicals and Oxides; Rare Metals; and Corporate. The Magnequench segment focuses in the manufacture of bonded NdFeB powders and bonded permanent magnets.

