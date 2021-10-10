Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Given “Buy” Rating at Maxim Group

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Maxim Group in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 100.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NEPH. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Nephros in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Nephros in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nephros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ NEPH opened at $8.00 on Friday. Nephros has a 1 year low of $5.69 and a 1 year high of $11.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.42. The firm has a market cap of $81.74 million, a P/E ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 6.84.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 million. Nephros had a negative net margin of 37.58% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nephros will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Tom Gwydir bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $38,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,031 shares in the company, valued at $84,276.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $65,295. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nephros by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nephros by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Nephros by 91,380.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Nephros by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 231,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 12,130 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nephros during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Nephros Company Profile

Nephros, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and selling liquid purification filters and an on-line mid dilution hemodiafiltration system. The company operates in two segments: Water Filtration and Renal Products. The Water Filtration segment includes both the medical device and commercial filtration product lines.

