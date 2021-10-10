Netrum Market Cap Tops $11,786.48 (NTR)

Netrum (CURRENCY:NTR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. One Netrum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Netrum has a market cap of $11,786.48 and $5.00 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Netrum has traded 19.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Netrum alerts:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000037 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Netrum Coin Profile

NTR is a coin. Netrum’s total supply is 2,577,890 coins and its circulating supply is 2,139,819 coins. Netrum’s official Twitter account is @netrumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Netrum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Netrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Netrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Netrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.