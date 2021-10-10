NIX (NIX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $103,068.00

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. NIX has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $103,068.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NIX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NIX has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STRAKS (STAK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

OREO (ORE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StarMiner (ORE) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Absorber Protocol (ABS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Jigstack (STAK) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000027 BTC.

NIX Profile

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,238,466 coins. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog . The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

NIX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

