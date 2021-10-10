Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.75 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Norsk Hydro ASA is an aluminium company with production, sales and trading activities. The company’s operating segment consists of Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Energy and Other and eliminations. Norsk Hydro ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

Get Norsk Hydro ASA alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. AlphaValue raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA to a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norsk Hydro ASA currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS NHYDY opened at $7.51 on Thursday. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $7.96. The company has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.71.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

See Also: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Norsk Hydro ASA (NHYDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.