Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Decreases Holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lowered its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 556.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 7,224 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $351,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 66,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 12,168 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the first quarter worth $1,926,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 48.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $58.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.66. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $70.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 1.49.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $265.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.30 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 39.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

WWE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, World Wrestling Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

