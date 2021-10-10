Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 758 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Navient were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NAVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Navient by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 32,720 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 72.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 300,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after purchasing an additional 125,944 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Navient by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Navient in the 1st quarter worth $613,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 34.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 512,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after buying an additional 131,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $19.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96, a quick ratio of 19.43 and a current ratio of 19.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.08. Navient Co. has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $23.80.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.06 million. Navient had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Navient’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

NAVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Navient in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Navient has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.72.

About Navient

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

