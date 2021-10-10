Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 1,499 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 10.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,061.5% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on APD. Societe Generale increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cowen reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.24.

Shares of APD stock opened at $265.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $269.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.84. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.75 and a 12 month high of $327.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

