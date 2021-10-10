Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 4,570 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,649,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,331,000 after buying an additional 891,869 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 1,608,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,181,000 after acquiring an additional 666,403 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,243,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,684,521,000 after acquiring an additional 584,565 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,275,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,469,000 after purchasing an additional 572,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,074,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $579,991,000 after purchasing an additional 498,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.50.

In related news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP opened at $206.16 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.59 and a 1 year high of $217.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.79%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

