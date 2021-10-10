Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 4,989 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.11% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $3,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DSI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,118,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,114,000 after acquiring an additional 450,158 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $10,129,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,172,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 192,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,949,000 after purchasing an additional 60,035 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 646,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,467,000 after purchasing an additional 59,053 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DSI opened at $85.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.70. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $61.73 and a twelve month high of $87.97.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

