Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 1,854 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $68.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.35. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.06%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GILD. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.67.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

