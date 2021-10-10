Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 2,976 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,976 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF were worth $5,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 9,578 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 12,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 40,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,449,000 after purchasing an additional 25,093 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JHSC opened at $35.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.82. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $24.75 and a 52 week high of $36.00.

