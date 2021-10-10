Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Analysts expect Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) to report ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Novan’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.50). Novan reported earnings per share of ($0.60) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Novan will report full-year earnings of ($1.82) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to ($1.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.08). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Novan.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.84 million. Novan had a negative return on equity of 274.05% and a negative net margin of 759.49%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novan in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

NOVN traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.47. 223,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,013,521. Novan has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.64. The stock has a market cap of $140.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of -0.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOVN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Novan during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Novan in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Novan in the first quarter worth about $121,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Novan in the second quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Novan in the first quarter worth about $156,000. Institutional investors own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

About Novan

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline include SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

