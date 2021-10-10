NuCypher (NU) Price Up 0.7% This Week

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. NuCypher has a market cap of $205.64 million and approximately $31.41 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NuCypher has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One NuCypher coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000547 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00048606 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.05 or 0.00224375 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00012135 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.23 or 0.00099894 BTC.

About NuCypher

NuCypher (CRYPTO:NU) is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,305,430,101 coins and its circulating supply is 679,750,000 coins. NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com . The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

Buying and Selling NuCypher

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuCypher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuCypher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

