Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Bought by BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,511 shares during the period. Nutrien makes up about 1.4% of BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $9,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTR. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Nutrien by 1.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Nutrien by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 61.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.77.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $70.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.27. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $37.79 and a 52 week high of $70.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.33%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

