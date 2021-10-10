NYL Investors LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

NYL Investors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises 0.9% of NYL Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. NYL Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $8,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,493,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,746,000 after buying an additional 2,303,689 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 251.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,268,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,686,000 after buying an additional 907,708 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,154,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,010,000 after buying an additional 722,054 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,948.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 564,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,583,000 after buying an additional 537,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 258.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 720,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,592,000 after buying an additional 519,983 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $101.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.20. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $77.34 and a one year high of $105.41.

