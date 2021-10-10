NYL Investors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

NYL Investors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF comprises about 0.2% of NYL Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. NYL Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 24.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period.

IXUS opened at $71.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.81 and a 200 day moving average of $72.85. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.69 and a fifty-two week high of $75.53.

