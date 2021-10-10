O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc acquired a new position in O-I Glass in the second quarter worth approximately $18,799,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 73.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,576,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,016,000 after buying an additional 665,662 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 104.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,239,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,274,000 after buying an additional 633,354 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 9.3% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 6,821,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,542,000 after buying an additional 578,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 308.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 697,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,280,000 after buying an additional 526,450 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities upgraded O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded O-I Glass from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O-I Glass has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

OI opened at $14.51 on Friday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.80 and a 200-day moving average of $15.82.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.08% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

O-I Glass Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.