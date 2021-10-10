O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Analysts predict that O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) will report earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. O2Micro International reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover O2Micro International.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $26.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million. O2Micro International had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 15.09%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of O2Micro International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O2Micro International during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of O2Micro International during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of O2Micro International during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in O2Micro International during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in O2Micro International by 39.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OIIM traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.06. 49,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,614. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.97. The company has a market capitalization of $172.37 million, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.68. O2Micro International has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $11.25.

About O2Micro International

O2Micro International Ltd. engages in designing, developing, and marketing of integrated circuits and solutions. It offers solutions for manufacturers of products in the consumer electronics, computers, industrial, communications, and automotive markets. Its products include backlighting and battery management.

