Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Receives $66.57 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.57.

OSH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

In other Oak Street Health news, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 185,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $10,661,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,087,240 shares in the company, valued at $466,067,641.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 1,476 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $61,224.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 978,806 shares of company stock valued at $52,990,018 over the last 90 days. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSH. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 255.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 21,572.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

OSH traded down $2.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.86. 1,444,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,488,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. Oak Street Health has a 12-month low of $37.41 and a 12-month high of $66.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.83. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.58.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 88.34%. The company had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.09 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oak Street Health will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.