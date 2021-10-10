Oddz (ODDZ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.26 Million

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded down 16% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One Oddz coin can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000609 BTC on major exchanges. Oddz has a total market capitalization of $12.26 million and approximately $3.41 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Oddz has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00065141 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.71 or 0.00134945 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00086814 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,329.01 or 0.99938713 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,536.55 or 0.06387933 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Oddz Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,334,284 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

