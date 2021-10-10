ODIN PROTOCOL (ODIN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $18,791.00

ODIN PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:ODIN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. ODIN PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $2.49 million and approximately $18,791.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00065239 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.78 or 0.00134421 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.50 or 0.00086538 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,078.23 or 1.00348347 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,560.90 or 0.06487694 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003284 BTC.

ODIN PROTOCOL Profile

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol . The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ODIN PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODIN PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODIN PROTOCOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODIN PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

