Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its position in shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Olympic Steel were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Olympic Steel during the 1st quarter worth $796,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Olympic Steel during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Olympic Steel during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Olympic Steel by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 914,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Olympic Steel by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,869,000 after acquiring an additional 77,108 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olympic Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

In other news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 13,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $411,562.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 391,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,169,320.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Olympic Steel stock opened at $24.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.59 and its 200-day moving average is $29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 3.05. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The company has a market cap of $275.04 million, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.57.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.83. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $556.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is currently -21.62%.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

