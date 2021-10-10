ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.690-$3.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have commented on OKE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ONEOK from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.15.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $61.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. ONEOK has a twelve month low of $26.76 and a twelve month high of $61.91. The stock has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.25 and its 200 day moving average is $53.66.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 263.38%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

