ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.690-$3.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $61.63 on Friday. ONEOK has a 12-month low of $26.76 and a 12-month high of $61.91. The stock has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.25 and a 200-day moving average of $53.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Equities research analysts expect that ONEOK will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 263.38%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OKE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ONEOK from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ONEOK from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.15.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.