Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Receives $43.91 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.00.

LPRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

In other news, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $5,907,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gene Yoon sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $15,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,261,626 shares of company stock valued at $42,850,042. Company insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPRO. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Open Lending in the third quarter valued at $7,220,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 23,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 10,279 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Open Lending by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 81,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 14,890 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in Open Lending by 18.3% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 77,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Open Lending by 1,082.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 730,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,478,000 after buying an additional 668,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

LPRO stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,423. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.11. The company has a quick ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Open Lending has a 52 week low of $24.67 and a 52 week high of $44.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 167.55 and a beta of 0.38.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.43. Open Lending had a return on equity of 158.97% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 177.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Open Lending will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

