Oppenheimer Comments on Saratoga Investment Corp.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SAR)

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.53. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Saratoga Investment’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.18. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 95.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SAR. Raymond James began coverage on Saratoga Investment in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Saratoga Investment from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.57.

Shares of Saratoga Investment stock opened at $29.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $327.77 million, a PE ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.71. Saratoga Investment has a one year low of $17.31 and a one year high of $30.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.97%.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

