Oppenheimer Reiterates Buy Rating for Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $450.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.93% from the company’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.94 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $16.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $19.00 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Cleveland Research upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.00.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $378.37 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $200.50 and a 1-year high of $414.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $371.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $344.21. The company has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 15.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7.5% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 19.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

