Orange (EPA:ORA) Given a €11.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Orange (EPA:ORA) has been assigned a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of Orange in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on shares of Orange in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.80 ($12.71) price objective on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays set a €9.50 ($11.18) target price on Orange in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €12.60 ($14.82).

Shares of ORA opened at €9.45 ($11.12) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €9.50 and a 200 day moving average price of €9.92. Orange has a one year low of €13.31 ($15.66) and a one year high of €15.80 ($18.59).

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

