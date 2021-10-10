ORIX (NYSE:IX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORIX CORP-ADR is a diversified financial services institution with diverse operations in both corporate and retail finance, including: leasing, lending, rentals, life insurance, real estate financing and development, venture capital, investment and retail banking, commodities funds and securities brokerage. Their international operations include leasing, rentals, fixed income investment, aircraft and ship financing, commercial mortgage servicing and property development. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded ORIX from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE IX opened at $95.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.88. ORIX has a 52 week low of $58.18 and a 52 week high of $100.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. ORIX had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 8.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ORIX will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in ORIX by 52.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in ORIX by 116.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ORIX by 61.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ORIX during the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in ORIX in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

