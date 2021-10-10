Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Trading Down 2.7%

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)’s share price dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.21 and last traded at $3.24. Approximately 7,917 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 232,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.
ORLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Orla Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.42.
The firm has a market cap of $810.92 million and a P/E ratio of -32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.
About Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)
Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?
Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.