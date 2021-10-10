Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Trading Down 2.7%

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)’s share price dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.21 and last traded at $3.24. Approximately 7,917 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 232,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.

ORLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Orla Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.42.

The firm has a market cap of $810.92 million and a P/E ratio of -32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Orla Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Orla Mining by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.65% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

