Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OCDX shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCDX traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,799,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,858. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.60 and its 200 day moving average is $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.81. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $15.14 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.79.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $492.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.39 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 25,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $425,040,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher M. Smith sold 103,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $2,281,007.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 534,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,804,648.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,683,721 shares of company stock worth $433,350,962.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at about $181,000.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Company Profile

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

