OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company. It markets surgical systems for trauma and deformity, bone fractures and reconstruction procedures. OrthoPediatrics Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.83.

Shares of OrthoPediatrics stock opened at $59.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.63. OrthoPediatrics has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $72.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.86 and a beta of 0.69.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 36.61%. The business had revenue of $26.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, CFO Fred Hite sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $357,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.55 per share, for a total transaction of $25,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,321 shares of company stock worth $780,217 in the last three months. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIDS. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,512,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,505,000 after acquiring an additional 878,916 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 319.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 382,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,189,000 after purchasing an additional 291,512 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 396,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,313,000 after purchasing an additional 203,154 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 340,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,622,000 after purchasing an additional 149,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,762,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

