Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $141.00 to $130.00. The stock had previously closed at $106.19, but opened at $102.03. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Oshkosh shares last traded at $105.02, with a volume of 1,253 shares changing hands.

OSK has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Oshkosh from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Oshkosh from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Oshkosh by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 8,334 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at $2,611,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at $1,231,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter valued at $1,641,000. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,244,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

