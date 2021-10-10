Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

CIBC reissued their outperform rating on shares of Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$6.25 price target on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a $5.50 rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

Get Osisko Mining alerts:

Shares of TSE:OSK opened at C$2.56 on Wednesday. Osisko Mining has a 52 week low of C$2.33 and a 52 week high of C$4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a current ratio of 8.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.77 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$901.30 million and a PE ratio of -50.20.

In other Osisko Mining news, Senior Officer Alexandra Drapack purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.64 per share, with a total value of C$132,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$211,200. Also, Director Jose Vizquerra acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.19 per share, with a total value of C$31,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 336,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,071,875.09. Insiders purchased 130,840 shares of company stock valued at $350,078 over the last ninety days.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.