Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Stake Cut by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,681,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,418 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Otis Worldwide worth $3,081,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,472,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 123,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,433,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 242,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,586,000 after purchasing an additional 109,092 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,744,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 533,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,608,000 after purchasing an additional 15,401 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

OTIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $88.44 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.65.

In related news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $83.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 0.85. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $58.77 and a one year high of $92.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.88.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.